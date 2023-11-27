A year of Drumeo’s highly-rated drum lessons is currently down to $150 for Cyber Monday – in a few hours it will cost you $240

It’s safe to say it’s never been easier to learn to play an instrument. With so many amazing learning platforms out there, you really have no excuse to live your dream and become the musician you’ve always wanted to be. Now, if it’s drums you’re looking to learn, then Drumeo is the answer – and luckily, there’s a pretty epic deal on a yearly subscription for Cyber Monday .

Drumeo currently tops our list of the best online drum lessons and it’s easily our favourite platform for budding drummers of all ages. In our 5-star review , we praised the hundreds of hours of lessons and courses and the quality of the guest teachers.

Right now you can save 38% on a full Drumeo yearly membership, bringing the cost down to only $150! And if that wasn't enough, you'll also bag 10 free bonuses worth $1272.94.

Drumeo Annual Sub: Was $240 , now $150

With an annual subscription, you'll gain access to hundreds of hours of lessons and courses from some of the greatest drummers in the world, thousands of song transcriptions, and hundreds of jam tracks. We can already vouch for the benchmark quality of the courses, as explored in our 5-star Drumeo review.

What’s more, there are also thousands of song transcriptions and hundreds of jam tracks to play along with. We truly believe that Drumeo has something to offer for drummers of all abilities and styles. If you’re looking for quick inspiration but with detailed, high-quality instruction on-tap, you’ll find it here.

Need a kit to get started or looking for an excuse to upgrade? Below you'll find our pick of fantastic electronic drum kits, that just so happen to be on sale right now.

Alesis Nitro Mesh SE: Was $449 , now $299

This special edition Alesis Nitro Mesh proves that it's possible for great e-kits to be affordable. You get tunable mesh heads here instead of cheap-feeling rubber, which feel closer to playing an acoustic drum set, while keeping the noise down to a minimum. This already affordable e-kit had $15 off right now at Guitar Center. Price check: Musician's Friend $299.99

Yamaha DTX452K: Was $699 , now $559

When we reviewed the 452's sibling the DTX402, we praised its 'great sounds, engaging training tools for budding players and compact footprint'. The 452 boasts the same virtues and beginner-friendly price point, but adds upgraded pedals and a triple-zone snare drum. Price check: $559.99 Guitar Center