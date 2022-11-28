Cyber Monday Andertons 2022 deals are still out there: the best music gear deals from the famous UK retailer

The epic Andertons Cyber Monday sale is here, bringing with it massive discounts on everything you need to make music! The current offers from Andertons are off the scale, with 40% off PRS hollow bodies (opens in new tab), 40% off Walrus Audio pedals (opens in new tab), 35% off the brilliant Soldano SLO-Mini (opens in new tab), with more lines being added as the hour's tick by.

When it comes to UK-based music retailers, Andertons are amongst the best. This is thanks, in part, to their impressive 50 years of experience, beloved local store in Guildford, as well as their professionally produced online content. Now, with a store that has almost 400 brands on offer, the Cyber Monday sales are off the scale.

No matter what you are looking for this Cyber Monday, be it a new electric guitar (opens in new tab), a state-of-the-art electronic drum set (opens in new tab), or easy-to-use recording equipment, you'll be sure to find it at Andertons, and with a tasty discount, too!

Cyber Monday Andertons deals: Today's Top deals

Fender MIJ Limited Edition Mustang: £1,249 , now £999

Fenders that combine a humbucker in the bridge with a single coil in the neck are massively overlooked by the company in our opinion. But here it's realised for a hugely versatile guitar. And it's basswood which makes for a lighter weight in our experience.

Ableton Live 11 Suite: £539 , now £431

A premium discount on a premium DAW. Abelton Live should need no introduction and this suite is the full bells-and-whistles experience.

Walrus Badwater Bass Preamp: was £299 , now £249

For an excellent pedal only released earlier in 2022, this represents another great Walrus pedal deal. This is a proper bass essential; a great platform for your pedalboard or recording with a built-in optical compressor, drive circuit, and comprehensive EQ section. XLR and 1/4" outputs allow running to the mixing desk and your amp simultaneously.

Soldano SLO-mini 30w: £219 , £199

We can't actually believe the discount on this Soldano – that's £120 off a recently released and incredible little amp, delivering the iconic Soldano SLO tones enjoyed by legendary players at a fraction of the cost.

Cyber Monday Andertons deals: Guitar Deals

Sire Larry Carlton H7 Hollowbody in black: £669 , now £499

Some of the biggest savings can be found in Anderton's electric guitars sale (opens in new tab)with a whopping £169 off the price of the already impressively-priced hollowbody signature in black. It's simply one of the best value signature models you can get, and now it's a steal!

Cyber Monday Andertons deals: Pedal Deals

Blackstar Dept 10 Dual Distortion: was £249 , £191

This ons stunned us when we tried it – a hugely versatile valve-powered preamp with effects loop with Blackstar's Cab Rig technology allowing you to tailor three onboard presets with a host of parameters. It's a great deal for £249 and for £191 it's a bargain. And the levels of gain this thing gain deliver are something else…

Origin Cali76 Compact Deluxe Compressor: £299 £249

The Cali76 line of compressor pedals represents some of the very best in the market and this limited edition Compact Deluxe represents a pedalboard-friendlier option. This is the kind of compressor that makes everything sound better – an always-on option. This all-analogue recreation of the famed Urei 1176 studio compressor offers studio-quality tones at your feet with a rare £50 saving on the Oxford pedal brand.

Cyber Monday Andertons deals: Amp Deals

Friedman Twin Sister 2 Channel 40w Head: was £3,199 , now £2,799

That's a chunky saving on an amp that looks like a Dirty Shirley and it sounds like a Dirty Shirley. A vintage-tinged, high-gain head packing two channels complete with independent dials and unique features.

Eastcoast 25W acoustic guitar amplifier: was £119 , now £99

Next up, something from affordable gear specialists Eastcoast has just become even more affordable. A single 6" speaker installed in a wooden enclosure, plus a 3-band EQ now yours for (just) under a ton.

Cyber Monday Andertons deals: Recording and software deals

Akai MPC Studio: was £169, now £152

Aimed at beginners it may be, but the MPC Studio still lets you loose, comprising both a controller and the MPC2 DAW (opens in new tab), which can also run as a plugin (opens in new tab). It boasts 16-full size pressure- and velocity-sensitive pads with RGB backlights and aftertouch.

Apollo Twin X Heritage Edition: was £1,380, now £1,149

UA's Apollo Twin X Duo Heritage Edition offers producers the crystal-clear sound that Universal Audio is known for, with a premium suite of 5 award-winning plugins included for no added price.

Antelope Audio Orion Studio Synergy: was £2,779 , now £2,448

Something unashamedly high-end here is a mighty Thunderbolt 3 & USB audio interface that features 12 discrete preamps and 6 DSP/2 FPGA FX processors and deploys more than 50 class-leading Synergy Core FX in real-time, modeled on legendary hardware studio units both past and present.

When will the Cyber Monday Andertons deals land?

For 2022, the Cyber Monday Andertons deals will officially arrive on Monday 28 November, a few days after Black Friday.

Now, we've covered Cyber Monday for long enough to know that many of the best Cyber Monday Andertons deals will emerge in the weeks leading up to the big day, and better yet, many deals stick around well after the event and into December.

What Cyber Monday Andertons deals should I expect?

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the big music retailers throughout November, but we'll be paying close attention to Andertons.

Based on last year's evidence, the Thomann Cyber Monday sale, Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale, Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale, and Musician's Friend Cyber Monday sale are the places to go if you are looking for a tasty deal on a new electric guitar, amp, home recording gear, and electronic drum sets - and Andertons will be no different.

In the UK, this family-run, Guildford-based music shop, turned online giant is up there with the best of them, offering guitarists, bass players, drummers and pianists almost 400 brands to choose from. So with that in mind, you are likely to find everything you could ever need to make music at Andertons this Cyber Monday.

The Amazon (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) Cyber Monday sales will be massive as always, too. Here you'll be able to pick up everything from cheap wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices, to top music gear – we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find across these events.

We've been covering the Cyber Monday music deals for years now, so you can rest assured our teams will be hunting down the best offers before anyone else and sharing them with you first.

How to prepare for the Cyber Monday Andertons sales

If you really want to win big when the Cyber Monday Andertons deals start flowing, our biggest tip would be to get your research done early. That way you know exactly what you're looking for once it's time to strike.

The good news is that we can help you with that...

To help you create your dream shopping list, take the time to explore our expert and up-to-date buying guides and reviews. These will arm you with everything you need to know about buying the best audio interface, acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and so much more.

Cyber Monday Andertons deals: what happened last year?

Now, here at MusicRadar, we've covered the Cyber Monday sales events for many years, but it's actually our first-time specifically covering Andertons Music. So as we don't have any Andertons highlights to show - just yet - here are a few of the best deals from other music retailers last year.

Alesis Command X Mesh e-kit: $899 , $629.99

Alesis is one of the very best when it comes to Black Friday deals - and this Command X with all-mesh heads is no exception to the rule - which had $270 off at Musicians Friend.

Ableton Live 11 Suite: was £509 , now £379

Last year you could save £130 on the download version of Ableton's flagship Live 11 bundle at Thomann.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro (256GB): £1,299 £1,169.97

There was a £130 saving on this 13-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon UK, with M1 power, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Logic Pro and GarageBand are already fully compatible and other DAWs and plugins are starting to follow suit.

Dell XPS 13 | i5 | 8GB: £1,149 , now £999

This XPS 13 i5 is one of the top music production laptops for those who prefer to do things on a slightly smaller budget. This XPS model contains an 11th Gen. i5 processor which, although not the most powerful option in the range, is still more than capable of some reasonable processing speeds and power. Most medium-sized recording sessions will be catered for with this XPS 13, and if you’re someone who just likes to record their own tracks, this laptop with 8GB of RAM should be more than suitable - and last year you could save £150 off as part of Dell UK’s Black Friday sale.



D'Angelico Excel Series DC: $1,699.99 , $1,099.99

D'Angelico sure knows a thing or two about hollow-body guitars, and the Excel Series proves this old-school jazz brand can make a modern guitar for contemporary players. The Seymour Duncan 59 humbuckers provide a wealth of tones from full-on rock n roll to expressive blues and warm jazz tone, this stunning guitar can do it all.

Sterling Music Man Ray34HH Bass: $1,029.99 , $699.99

The StingRay has been responsible for some of the most legendary bass tones of all time. The thunderous low-end and bright high-end attack make it perfect for aggressive styles of music, and this sinister all-black finish means it now looks the part as well - and it was available for $330 at Musician's Friend.

Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass: $449.99 , $349.99

The Contemporary series builds on Fender's legacy and brings it into the modern-day, with sought-after features and sleek new finishes. The SQR Active Ceramic pickups deliver bags of low-end punch and a clarity only found on active electronics - and it was available for $100 off the retail price.

Behringer synths at Sweetwater: up to $270 off

Last Black Friday, Sweetwater was making a host of Behringer's most popular products available for staggeringly cheap prices. With $230 off the DeepMind 12, their 12-voice analogue behemoth is more accessible than ever, while more portable products such as the TD-3 are going for as low as $89.

Novation Launchpad X: Was $199.99 , now $169.99

Still the king of affordable Ableton Live pad controllers, the Launchpad X comes with an upgraded feature set and feels better than ever. At this price, it's cheaper than ever, too, and comes with a free sleeve, too.

1 year Fender Play + Mustang Micro: $330 , $169.99

This insane Black Friday deal was perfect for guitarists looking to improve their skills for less. For only $129.99, you not only got unlimited access to Fender Play, but you also received a free Mustang Micro headphone amp, and 10% off all Fender gear for the whole year.