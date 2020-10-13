Cut that cord and save $50 on this Line 6 Relay G10S wireless guitar system

Wires are so primitive, aren't they? Well, happily, Guitar Center has the deal you need to cut the guitar cord, with a saving of $50 on Line 6's Relay G10S wireless guitar system.
The Relay G10S is designed specifically to integrate with your pedalboard, comprising a rugged metal stompbox receiver and 9V power supply operation, and the Intelligent setup is a cinch - the unit should locate and lock onto the strongest available wireless frequency as soon as the transmitter is docked in the receiver.
Once you're up and running the system provides 24-bit audio quality with up to 130-foot line-of-sight-range, while the included G10T receiver houses a rechargeable battery that delivers eight hours of play time on a single charge.
Line 6 Relay G10S Wireless Guitar System - save $50
Offering easy, 'intelligent' set-up, pedalboard friendly form factor and up to 130 feet of freedom, the G105 is well worth its place in our top wireless guitar systems guide.View Deal
