Could this wavetable synth be the closest you’ll get to a Eurorack version of Serum?

Software synths often pay homage - directly or more subtly - to hardware ones, but The Centre is a Eurorack module that turns this idea on its head by taking inspiration from a VST plugin: Xfer Records' Serum.

Developer 1V/OCT says that, while it doesn’t try to mimic Serum, The Centre has a similar sound, and can import Serum and Dune 2 compatible wavetables.

It became life as a prototype wavetable oscillator, but has ended up as a fully-fledged synth with LFOs, LFO shapes, envelopes, voltage-controlled amps, digital filters and effects.