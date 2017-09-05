Classic Ampeg bass amps join IK Multimedia AmpliTube with SVX 2 collection

A host of iconic Ampeg bass amp heads have joined IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube plugin, as part of the SVX 2 collection.

Two amps and cabs from Ampeg’s Classic series are now available: the SVT-VR and V-4B amps, along with SVT-810AV and SVT-212AV cabs, as well as the B-15N amp and matching cab, the B-15N 115.

IK’s Dynamic Interaction Modelling promises to recreate every individual component in the amps’ design, as well as the behaviour between them, resulting in highly realistic results.

The Ampeg SVX 2 collection is available now for €/$99.99 from IK Multimedia. Existing Ampeg SVX users can snag it for €/$49.99. Individual amps are available for $/€34.99 each and cabs for $/€14.99 each via the AmpliTube Custom Shop.

Model info

V-4B

The Ampeg V-4B 100W all-tube bass amplifier is a remarkable reissue of the legendary 1971 original, delivering the pure tube vintage sound, attitude and unmistakable grind that earned this classic amp a place in bass history.

B-15N

The Heritage B-15N amplifier features distinct switchable 1964 and 1966 channels with Ampeg's flexible Baxandall type bass and treble EQ controls along with selectable cathode or fixed bias providing the ultimate control over response and tone. The Heritage B-15N meticulously recreates the world's most recorded bass tone.

SVT-810AV

Powerful, tight and focused bass sound. This is the classic Ampeg cabinet seen on stages worldwide. The Infinite Baffle design has stayed the same since 1969 and delivers the punchy, round sound that is the hallmark of Ampeg tone.

SVT-212AV

The Ampeg SVT-212AV cabinet delivers pure Ampeg tone in a ported cabinet design, featuring 2x12" custom LF drivers and a 1" compression driver, with a 3-way level control, that bridges the gap between fast transient response and a rich, powerful low end.

B-15N 115

The perfect companion to the B-15N. This cabinet features a 15" speaker that delivers pure, full-bodied and vintage-sounding tone, reminiscent of the good old '60s, that suits a wide array of musical genres.