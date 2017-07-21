Chester Bennington dies, aged 41: the music world reacts and pays tribute

Yesterday, we were saddened to hear the tragic news that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died aged 41, after committing suicide.

The music world has united in posting social media tributes to the late singer - we’ve shared a selection below.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.July 20, 2017

Rest in peace, Chester. So tragic. Bless you and your family.July 21, 2017

We're extremely saddened by the loss of Chester Bennington. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Such is a huge loss for so many.July 20, 2017

GOD BLESS CHESTER BENNINGTON / 1976-2O17 - Condolences & PRAYERS of STRENGTH & LIGHT To HIM & HIS FAMILY - tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/njP6scTQZGJuly 20, 2017

Gracious, kind & humble. A rare combination in Rock & Roll. Deeply saddened... pic.twitter.com/cVtNEzrjHDJuly 20, 2017