Chester Bennington dies, aged 41: the music world reacts and pays tribute

Linkin Park frontman committed suicide

(Image credit: Amy Harris/REX/Shutterstock)

Yesterday, we were saddened to hear the tragic news that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died aged 41, after committing suicide.

The music world has united in posting social media tributes to the late singer - we’ve shared a selection below.

i've met Chester a couple times. he was very kind and also very smart. and one hell of a singer. mental health and drug addiction are really complex issues. but just know you are not alone. rest in peace Chester. you will be missed .. suicide prevention hotline: +1 (844) 540-5889

RIP Chester. We lost another voice of a generation today. I'd like to remind everyone that follows me that you are never alone. Life is fucking hard and every single one of us has beasts inside of us that we battle daily. And as humans... do your part. Stop with the cyber bullying, and hating people for stupid reasons. How about instead leave up lifting messages of hope and love and rock n roll. Just one word of kindness can change someone's life...I've seen it in my line of work...you are powerful enough to help someone or hurt someone...so choose to spread positivity. Chester, you will be missed, and I'm sorry that you felt like you had to leave this way. But all of the people that you've healed through your music, we Thank you for your time here and your music will live on through us!

An avalanche of emotions & feelings; sadness; anger; confusion; loss; heartbreak. I could go on. But loss & heartbreak reign here. I'm going to miss you Chester. Everybody is going to miss you. RIP

‪R.I.P Chester Bennington‬ A devastating loss. ‪My thoughts are with his family & friends today‬ ‪He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hoped to meet‬ and showed me such great kindness when I first was coming up in music. I'll never forget feeling nervous and out of sorts at one of the first music awards ceremonies I attended and they met me and took me aside and made me feel calm, quietly encouraging me. He was an incredible gentleman to me that day and I never forgot it, all the while I was totally star struck. May this gentle but giant soul find peace.

