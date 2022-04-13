Channel some legendary studio magic with cut-price Waves Abbey Road plugins - now only $29.99 each

Nowadays, it's easier than ever to record music at home. Just grab yourself any of the best laptops for music production, a DAW and an audio interface, and you've got all you need to get started - but getting finished is another thing altogether. If, like most of us, you've got a whole raft of unfinished tracks that need a bit of musical magic sprinkled over them, then this deal is for you. Waves is currently offering all of its Abbey Road plugins for $29.99 - which means a saving of up to 90% when you use the code CREATE40 until 14/4.

Waves' Abbey Road plugins are some of their most popular, offering emulations and recreations of many aspects of the iconic Abbey Road studios. Whether you want individual effects - or a bundle which includes everything - this offer provides you with everything you might need to take your sound to the next level, while saving a fat load of cash.

Some of our favourite plugins available in this deal include the TG Mastering Chain, modelled after the EMI TG12410 Transfer Console used in Abbey Road's mastering suites since the early '70s, the Abbey Road J37 Tape plugin, which is modelled on the machine used to record many of modern music's greatest masterpieces, and the Abbey Road Saturator, which delivers analogue tube and transistor saturation and distortion - emulating the epic EMI TG12321 preamp.

Waves Abbey Road plugins: Save 90%

Recreate the tones of the iconic Abbey Road studios inside your DAW with any of these plugins from Waves. Whether you want access to AR's iconic reverb plates, tape saturation, compressors or a bundle including everything, you can get it with a big saving right now. Use the code CREATE40 on top of any existing offer to save up to 90%.

Also on offer as part of this sale is the Abbey Road Collection bundle. This bundle delivers Abbey Road's whole signal chain directly to your DAW with a range of expertly modelled and emulated plugins, which recreate the studio's famous rooms, microphones, signature effects, consoles and more. It usually costs a massive $1,599, but is now available for only $197.99. That's an 88% saving.

What's more, spend $50 and you'll receive one free plugin, spend $90 and get two, or get three free plugins when you spend $120. With what's on offer, we think spending $50 will be pretty easy. Choose your free plugins from this 100-strong list after checkout.

This sale runs until April 14th - and has already been extended once - so we'd encourage you to jump on it sooner rather than later.