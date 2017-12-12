Can your speaker display song lyrics in real time? This one can

Thanks to the internet, the days of attempting to accurately transcribe a song’s lyrics by listening to it on repeat are long gone, but the Cotodama Lyric Speaker gives you an even smarter way of learning a track’s words. This displays lyrics on a translucent screen as a song plays, making singing along easier than ever.

The Lyric Speaker is compatible with Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Google Play, SoundCloud and YouTube, and automatically syncs to a lyric database. It also chooses fonts and animations that are appropriate to the music being played; if no lyrics are found or you’re listening to an instrumental, abstract graphics are animated in time with the music.

Before you get too excited, though, we should tell you that the Lyric Speaker costs £4,320/$4,500, which might just be more than you’re willing to pay for it. If you still want to find out more, though, head on over to the Cotodama website.