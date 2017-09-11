Can you complete SoundGym’s panning challenge?

If you think you’re a whizz with a panning control, SoundGym is inviting you to take the panning challenge. This is an online “arcade game for the ears” that requires you to locate 25 aliens in the stereo field and shoot them before they hit the ground.

If you can hit all 25, not only will you have the satisfaction of knowing that you’re something of a panning pro, but you’ll also be entered into a contest that could see you winning a pair of Adam A5X studio monitors.

The challenge is open now, and will run until 28 September. The winners will be announced on 2 October.

You can sign up for a free account and take the panning challenge on the SoundGym website.