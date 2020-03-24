Buy one Taylor acoustic guitar, get a second for just $99 at Musician’s Friend

Having a hobby to immerse yourself in is keeping a lot of people sane right now. Like us, many people are turning to music to help them through these difficult times, whether that's creating music, or learning a new instrument.

A new piece of gear is a surefire way to inspire you to play. While we're not encouraging people to spend unnecessarily during these uncertain times, we thought it would be remiss of us not to alert you to this fantastic Musician's Friend deal if you're thinking about picking up a new acoustic guitar to play over the coming weeks.

From now until 5 May, if you buy any new Taylor acoustic guitar from the 100 Series or above, you can add another eligible Taylor to your basket for a mere $99. Yes, you did read that right.

So which guitars can you get? Buy a 100, 200 or 200 DLX Series Taylor and you can pick up an acoustic Baby Taylor for $99. Buy a new Taylor 300 Series or above and you can get your hands on a Taylor GS Mini or Academy Series model for just $99.

Taylor guitars are renowned for fantastic sound, build quality and reliability, and the Baby Taylor, GS Mini or Academy Series would make an excellent beginner guitar or a top home practice or travel option.

Prices for the Taylor 110e and 114e series guitars start from $799, so you can get two Taylor acoustic guitars from as little as $898.

With 48-months of financing available on qualifying Taylor orders of $499 or more, you can spread the cost too.

Check out the Musician's Friend $99 Taylor deal

Purchase a Taylor acoustic guitar from the 100, 200 or 300 Series and get your hands on another eligible guitar for just $99.View Deal