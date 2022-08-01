Hear Brett Papa get Van Halen, Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan tones from a Marshall SV20H Studio Vintage amp with EVH Frankenstein and Strat guitars

Brett Papa could probably make any gear combination sound great but there's something extra special going on here with the session ace / tutor /amp expert and this Marshall SV20H Studio Vintage amp. Following on from Bill Kelliher's recent JCM 800 Studio Series demo, it's another great showcase of Marshall's 20-watt relatively affordable tube amps.

Papa himself calls the results from this Marshall SV20H Studio Vintage one of the best Eddie Van Halen tones he's ever had in his life, and that's high praise from a man who was a key figure building custom amps for players at Divided By 13.

We hear Brett use an EVH Frankenstein model for the VH part, then a few choice effects pedal combos with a Strat to explore Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan tones too.

We love videos like this because they don't just showcase a great player and gear, but how pro's approach getting the sounds of legendary players. Always an education.

Check out more videos at the Brett Papa YouTube channel. And try our Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eddie Van Halen guitar lessons to understand the essential parts of their technique.