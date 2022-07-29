Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher demos the Marshall JCM 800 Studio Series amp

We're big Bill Kelliher fans – not only does he always deliver the goods live and on record with Mastodon, he loves talking tone as much as the rest of us. He's even a guitar teacher! Here he's offering his thoughts, and demoing, the latest iteration of one of the greatest rock guitar amps of all time; the 20-watt Marshall JCM800 Studio Classic. 

"It's got a very nice and clean, very bright sound that really cuts through the mix, and to me that's very important," notes Bill, a big fan of arpeggiated parts that need clarity and articulation. "When I was a kid I would always scoop all the mids to get all the lows and highs in there. But I'd always listen back to recordings and ask, why can't I hear myself? And it's because you need that midrange, and this amp has a lot of midrange in it. 

