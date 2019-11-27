Black Friday effects bargain: free FRFR-108 cab with a HeadRush Pedalboard

It's not even Friday yet but the Black Friday deals are getting red hot, and Amazon just threw the gauntlet down offering a free HeadRush FRFR-108 guitar cab when you buy the HeadRush Pedalboard. That's a hell of a lot of rig for $999!

The HeadRush Pedalboard is already one of the best multi-effects and amp modelling unit on the market and its amp models particularly impressed us. You can read our review here.

(Image credit: HeadRush)

Headrush Pedalboard Vs Line 6 Helix LT (Image credit: HeadRush) The HeadRush effects include standouts like the tape delay that could give not only the Helix, but other high-end effects like Strymon’s, a good run for their money.

The chance to pair it with the company's bespoke 2000-watt FRFR-108 1x8 cab is a match made in tonal heaven.

(Image credit: HeadRush)

The 10 best multi-effects pedals (Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future) Find the best multi-FX and amp modeller pedals for your guitar rig

FRFR stands for Full Range, Flat Response. This means a powered PA-style monitor, so you can plug your amp modeller into a PA but still have a volume knob you can turn up when you need to - giving you ultimate control on hearing your sound and being heard at gigs and rehearsal.

More Black Friday deals