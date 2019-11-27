More

Black Friday effects bargain: free FRFR-108 cab with a HeadRush Pedalboard

Is this Black Friday's ultimate guitar rig deal? HeadRush's 1x8 cab is worth over $200 on its own

It's not even Friday yet but the Black Friday deals are getting red hot, and Amazon just threw the gauntlet down offering a free HeadRush FRFR-108 guitar cab when you buy the HeadRush Pedalboard. That's a hell of a lot of rig for $999! 

The HeadRush Pedalboard is already one of the best multi-effects and amp modelling unit on the market and its amp models particularly impressed us. You can read our review here.

The HeadRush effects include standouts like the tape delay that could give not only the Helix, but other high-end effects like Strymon’s, a good run for their money.

The chance to pair it with the company's bespoke 2000-watt FRFR-108 1x8 cab is a match made in tonal heaven. 

FRFR stands for Full Range, Flat Response. This means a powered PA-style monitor, so you can plug your amp modeller into a PA but still have a volume knob you can turn up when you need to - giving you ultimate control on hearing your sound and being heard at gigs and rehearsal.

