Black Friday effects bargain: free FRFR-108 cab with a HeadRush Pedalboard

It's not even Friday yet but the Black Friday deals are getting red hot, and Amazon just threw the gauntlet down offering a free HeadRush FRFR-108 guitar cab when you buy the HeadRush Pedalboard. That's a hell of a lot of rig for $999!
The HeadRush Pedalboard is already one of the best multi-effects and amp modelling unit on the market and its amp models particularly impressed us. You can read our review here.
Headrush Pedalboard Vs Line 6 Helix LT
The chance to pair it with the company's bespoke 2000-watt FRFR-108 1x8 cab is a match made in tonal heaven.
FRFR stands for Full Range, Flat Response. This means a powered PA-style monitor, so you can plug your amp modeller into a PA but still have a volume knob you can turn up when you need to - giving you ultimate control on hearing your sound and being heard at gigs and rehearsal.
Free FRFR-108 cab with a HeadRush Pedalboard for $999
Get an incredible effects, modelling and monitoring rig with this special limited Amazon deal that will save you $200 View Deal
