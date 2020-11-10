Black Friday deal: This beginner-friendly Squier bass is less than $350 at Guitar Center right now

We might only be in the second week of November, but the Black Friday music deals are already in effect with retailers already sharpening their pencils on prices - like the $100 discount off this limited edition Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass.

Guitar Center has sliced a healthy amount off the regular price of this active four-string bass guitar, adding up to an attractive deal that delivers classic Jazz bass feel along with some serious modern active tone for just $349.

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH: $449 , now $349

Look at that limited edition finish! This Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH pairs everything you love about the JB, along with a pair of active humbuckers and a preamp to make sure you'll keep the audience's trousers flapping. Dare we say it, it looks cool too. Be quick, as this deal will be gone by the 11/11!View Deal

Of course, a big appeal of the Jazz Bass is that iconic tapered neck (34” scale length), and the comfortable, slightly offset outline. This limited edition Squier Jazz comes with a maple fretboard, 20 narrow tall frets, dot inlays and a Satin Graphite Metallic finish, complete with a matching headstock.

But the real selling point of this version lies with those dual SQR ceramic humbuckers and active preamp. Together, you'll get a weighty, modern tone that's perfect for all kinds of modern bass styles from pop to funk and rock.

Don't hang around though, as this deal is only active (pun possibly intended) until the 11/11.

