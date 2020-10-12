Big Prime Day discounts and big beats to be had with this Alesis Nitro Mesh electronic drum set deal

The big Prime Day music deals may still be a few hours away yet, but some mega discounts have already started rearing their heads. We’ll be bringing you the best offers throughout the event, but this early Prime Day electronic drum set deal is too good to sit on.

Whether you’re a drummer looking for a quiet home practice kit, or you’re a brand new player who needs the right tools to start your playing journey, these electronic drum set deals could be for you. Plus, we reckon these may be better than anything we'll see on Amazon or beyond over the coming days.

The Alesis Nitro Mesh kit is one of the top e-kits for beginners right now. In fact, it comes in at number one in our guide to the best beginner electronic drum sets . Not only does this compact kit feature all-mesh drum pads for a more realistic playing experience, but it also delivers some great tuition features via the module.

As part of Musician’s Friend’s Rocktober sale – which offers up to 25% off a range of music gear – there are three discounted Alesis Nitro Mesh packages available.

First up is the Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition, which is the beginner-friendly kit we know and love – 8 drum and cymbal pads, hi-hat and bass drum pedals, 4-post aluminium rack and a module loaded with 40 ready-to-play kits, backing tracks and tuition features – but in a funky red finish. The kit usually sells for $379, but add the code rocktober at checkout to enjoy 10% off, dropping the price to $341.10 and saving you $37.90 .

Next up is the same Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition, but bundled with a Simmons DA25 amp so you can ditch the headphones and play out loud. Normally this bundle would cost you $499.99, but plug in the code rocktober and you'll save 15%, paying only $424.99 . That’s $75 off!

The final deal is the same as above, including the Simmons DA25 amp, but for the standard edition of the kit, which comes in an equally cool black finish. Again, you can save $75 right now .

Don’t need an amp? Get the Special Edition kit on its own for close to 340 bucks using the code rocktober. Need some headphones to go with your kit? Check out our guide to the best studio headphones . View Deal

Stand out from the crowd with the stylish red special edition of this kit. The bundle comes complete with the 25 watt Simmons DA25 amp, for out loud practice. Use the code rocktober at checkout for 15% off.View Deal

If the red of the Special Edition kit is a step too far, you can get the same bundle, complete with the Simmons DA25 25 watt amp, but with the standard black version of the kit.View Deal

