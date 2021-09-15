More

Superbooth 2021 is go: the best new synths, Eurorack and other music tech gear

We head to Berlin to meet up with some familiar faces at the Fez

(Image credit: Future)

Superbooth 2021: Next year’s NAMM Show may have been postponed, but - somewhat remarkably - Superbooth 2021 is go, and it’s looking like quite the humdinger.

Initially part of the Frankfurt Musikmesse, Superbooth went solo back in 2016, and has been a fixture in the music technology calendar ever since. This year, the great and the good of music technology are heading to Fez-Berlin, with Superbooth 2021 running from 15 to 18 September.

As the event has grown in size and scale, an increasing number of big-name manufacturers have started to exhibit, but the beating heart of Superbooth has always been the smaller, ‘boutique’ companies, and it’s a mecca for those who want to experience the weird and wonderful side of electronic tunesmithery.

As you’d expect, MusicRadar is on the show floor, scoping the hall for the best and most bonkers new products. We’ll bring you the highlights on this page, and you can check out our dedicated hub for the full Superbooth skinny.

The best of Superbooth 2021

Waldorf M synth

(Image credit: Waldorf)

Waldorf returns to its wavetable roots with the Microwave-inspired M hybrid synth

Dreadbox Nymphes

(Image credit: Dreadbox)

Dreadbox’s Nymphes analogue polysynth is “dedicated to all abused and oppressed women”

ASM Hydrasynth Explorer

(Image credit: ASM)

ASM’s Hydrasynth Explorer is a cuter, more compact version of the wave-morphing synth, and there's a 73-note Deluxe model, too

Arturia SQ80 V

(Image credit: Arturia)

Arturia’s Ensoniq-inspired SQ80 V could be your new favourite ‘80s synth plugin

Moog Sound Studio

(Image credit: Moog Music)

Moog’s new Sound Studio is a monster semi-modular synth playground

Erica Synths Perkons

(Image credit: Erica Synths)

Erica Synths’ Perkons percussion synth promises to “strike your ears like the skies breaking apart”

PWM Malevolent

(Image credit: PWM)

PWM’s Malevolent could be the affordable analogue keyboard synth that gets you into the modular game

UDO Super 6 Desktop

(Image credit: UDO)

UDO’s Super 6 Desktop is a new compact synth that looks like it’s missing a keyboard

