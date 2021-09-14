Superbooth 2021: Moog’s new Sound Studio is a monster semi-modular synth playground

Superbooth 2021: Moog has followed up its first two Sound Studio synth bundles with an all-encompassing third. This contains all three of the company’s 60HP semi-modular analogue synths - the Mother-32 , DFAM and Subharmonicon - and places them in a self-contained rack.

Both of the previous (and still available) Sound Studios contain the DFAM percussion synth, but force you to choose between the Mother-32 and the Subharmonicon.

By bringing them all together, Moog is taking away that difficult decision, and offering users even more patch design potential.

As well as the synths, the new bundle contains a custom dust cover, dedicated audio mixer and power distribution hub, the rack kit, audio cables, patch cables, cable organiser, synth exploration card game, creative learning tools, artwork, and more.

Find out more on the Moog website. The new Moog Sound Studio bundle costs $1,999.