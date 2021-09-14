Superbooth 2021: Waldorf returns to its wavetable roots with the Microwave-inspired M hybrid synth

Superbooth 2021: Waldorf is playing on its wavetable history with M, a new desktop synth that recalls its Microwave and Microwave II instruments, but offers plenty of new features, too.

M is a hybrid eight-voice, four-part multitimbral synth with two wavetable oscillators. These can be switched between Microwave and Microwave II modes, behaving differently in each.

This synthesis engine is complemented by an analogue low-pass 24dB/Oct VCF (Voltage Controlled Filter), complete with resonance and analogue saturation feature, and a true stereo analogue VCA (Voltage Controlled Amplifier) with panning option. As such, M has hybrid digital/analogue synth status.

(Image credit: Waldorf)

There are 96 factory wavetables and the option to import your own, while hands-on control comes courtesy of 45 knobs and a selection of buttons, all nicely-spaced across the all-metal housing.

Other features include two LFOs, an arpeggiator, and four programmable envelopes. On the connectivity front, meanwhile, you get six stereo analogue outputs, a stereo headphone output, MIDI In/Out/Thru/USB, and an SD card slot.