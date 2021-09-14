More

Superbooth 2021: Waldorf returns to its wavetable roots with the Microwave-inspired M hybrid synth

By ( , , , )

Classic tone generation in a next-generation instrument

Superbooth 2021: Waldorf is playing on its wavetable history with M, a new desktop synth that recalls its Microwave and Microwave II instruments, but offers plenty of new features, too.

M is a hybrid eight-voice, four-part multitimbral synth with two wavetable oscillators. These can be switched between Microwave and Microwave II modes, behaving differently in each.

This synthesis engine is complemented by an analogue low-pass 24dB/Oct VCF (Voltage Controlled Filter), complete with resonance and analogue saturation feature, and a true stereo analogue VCA (Voltage Controlled Amplifier) with panning option. As such, M has hybrid digital/analogue synth status. 

Waldorf M synth

(Image credit: Waldorf)

There are 96 factory wavetables and the option to import your own, while hands-on control comes courtesy of 45 knobs and a selection of buttons, all nicely-spaced across the all-metal housing.

Other features include two LFOs, an arpeggiator, and four programmable envelopes. On the connectivity front, meanwhile, you get six stereo analogue outputs, a stereo headphone output, MIDI In/Out/Thru/USB, and an SD card slot.

The Waldorf M costs £1,879. Find out more on the Waldorf website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info