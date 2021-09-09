Superbooth 2021: ASM’s Hydrasynth Explorer is a cuter, more compact version of the wave-morphing synth, and there's a 73-note Deluxe model, too

Superbooth 2021: Ahsun Sound Machines (ASM) and revealed a new, portable version of its excellent Hydrasynth .

Known as the Hydrasynth Explorer, this offers the same 8-voice sound engine as its big brother, but comes in a more compact and battery-powered package.

Also new from ASM is the Hydrasynth Deluxe, which goes in the opposite direction by upping the voice count to 16 and including a 73-note keyboard.

The Explorer offers a 37-note mid-sized keyboard with polyphonic aftertouch. The synth architecture comprises WaveScan oscillators, Mutator waveshaping, a flexible dual filter section, a 32-slot modulation matrix, and dual insert and dual master effects.

Connectivity options include CV/Gate, USB MIDI and full-size MIDI ports, and you’ll need eight AA batteries to keep the Explorer running when you’re on your travels.

Benefits of the Deluxe model, meanwhile, include split and layering functions, which are made possible by the dual synth engines onboard. You can also add an optional accessory shelf, onto which you can place other music-making gear.

Both the Hydrasynth Explorer and Hydrasynth Deluxe are destined for Superbooth, which takes place next week in Berlin. They'll be shipping in November priced at $599/$549/€599 and $1,799/£1,699/€1,749 respectively.

Check out the ASM website for more.