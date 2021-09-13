More

Superbooth 2021: Dreadbox’s Nymphes analogue polysynth is “dedicated to all abused and oppressed women”

Company takes a stand against the patriarchy as it launches 6-voice instrument

Superbooth 2021: As promised, Dreadbox has unveiled the Nymphes, a six-voice analogue polysynth with a digital reverb.

Each voice comprises a VCO with wave forming, a sub-oscillator and a noise generator. There’s also an LFO, two envelope generators, a 24dB/octave low-pass resonant filter and a 6dB/octave high-pass non-resonant filter.

On a global level you’ll find one common LFO and seven active chords that you can edit, modulate and store with each preset (there’s space for 96 of these - 49 factory and 49 user). The metal enclosure and simple layout give Nymphes a pleasingly retro look, with a shift button enabling dual functionality from each control.

Nymphes can be powered over USB or run for up to 50 hours using a 20,000mA portable power bank. Connectivity includes MIDI In via DIN and USB, a 1/4-inch mono TS jack out, and an 1/8-inch headphone out.

Dreadbox is also making a statement with the release of this synth, saying that it’s “dedicated to all abused and oppressed women.” It goes on to say: “May our voices unite and bring light, joy and happiness to this world of injustice and inequality.”

At a time when gender inequality in electronic music is being recognised and challenged, this is a heartening gesture, with the company adding that “Each time you play a note on this synthesizer, imaging that you soothe their pain away and you will become a better human being and synth player.

“Smash the patriarchy.”

Nymphes will be available in November 2021 priced at €499. Find out more on the Dreadbox website.

