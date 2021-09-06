Superbooth 2021: Dreadbox teases Nymphes, which appears to be a new analogue polysynth

Superbooth 2021: With Superbooth 2021 just over a week away - the coolest music technology show in town kicks off on 15 September at Fez-Berlin - the teasers are starting to roll in, with Dreadbox being the latest company to break its silence.

The company’s cinematic trailer features an ‘80s-inspired synthwave soundtrack for an instrument that appears to be known as Nymphes. A previous rumour suggested that this will be a 6-voice analogue polysynth but, obviously, that’s still to be confirmed.