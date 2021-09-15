Superbooth 2021: UDO’s Super 6 Desktop is a new compact synth that looks like it’s missing a keyboard

Superbooth 2021 : UDO has taken the wraps off the Super 6 desktop, a new compact and keyboard-free version of its acclaimed keyboard synth .

Given that this is billed as a “no-compromise” take on the Super 6, we’re guessing that functionality is pretty much the same, so you can expect a 12-voice polyphonic, binaural analogue-hybrid engine with FPGA digital oscillators and voltage-controlled analogue technology.

You can also expect filter and amplifier sections, LFOs, envelopes and a modulation matrix, along with an arpeggiator and step sequencer and dual stereo 24-bit effects (delay and chorus).

The Super 6 desktop has an interesting ‘wedge’ design - almost like a compact keyboard synth, but with knobs and buttons where the keyboard bit would be. Whether there’s any practical benefit to having this two-tier design remains to be seen, but it gives the instrument something of an ‘‘80s home computer’ look.

We’re expecting more information on the Super-6 Desktop soon via the UDO website.