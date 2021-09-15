Superbooth 2021: PWM’s Malevolent could be the affordable analogue keyboard synth that gets you into the modular game

Superbooth 2021: Malevolent is the first product from a new British company known as PWM, and promises the flexibility of modular in a playable 32-note keyboard synth .

This is a ‘pure analogue’ instrument that’s fully repatchable and supports the Eurorack standard. However, it also promises a logical synth layout that features independent module sections with ‘normalised’ interconnects, making it immediately playable.

Features include two VCOs, two ADSR envelopes, a multimode 2-pole voltage controlled filter, a voltage controlled amplifier with overdrive control and a mixer section with AUX and noise controls.

You’ll also find an analogue LFO, plus additional digital performance LFO via the joystick. There’s USB-MIDI to CV conversion within the Keys module, along with analogue clock in and out.

PWM boss Paul Whittington clearly has high hopes for Malevolent, which promises to deliver ‘best in class’ value.

“We can’t wait for you to see and hear Malevolent, our new unique-sounding keyboard instrument that lives both in the Modular Analogue world and your studio,” says Whittington.