The best Audio-Technica ATH-M50x deals April 2021: get your hands on a studio headphones bargain

A good set of studio headphones are a necessity in the modern home recording environment. Whether you’re producing music, video, podcasts or simply relaxing with your favourite tunes, having a set of quality cans means you can fully focus on the task at hand without disturbance. In this article we’ve rounded up some of the best Audio-Technica ATH-M50x deals we could find, meaning you can grab one of the best-reviewed sets of ‘phones around for less than ever.

The ATH-M50x headphones strike a perfect balance between being sonically good enough to mix, master and produce on, while also being more than suitable as your everyday carry set. What’s more, the range continually evolves as Audio-Technica adds new colours to the line-up, meaning there’s a set to suit every taste. Style, versatility and superb audio performance; there’s a lot to like about the ATH-M50x, so read on to find out where you can pick up a pair for less than you thought.

Best Audio-Technica ATH-M50x deals

If you’ve ever searched online for ‘proper’ headphones, i.e., not a cheapo throwaway set, then the chances are you’ll have come across the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x. As one of the most popular sets of mid-range cans, producers and content creators have been enjoying the high levels of sound quality, comfort and versatility since their launch around a decade ago.

You know a product has reached a certain status among users when limited edition versions arrive and, sure enough, there have been countless different colour ways and specifications released. But each shared the core ATH-M50x ethos of providing great sound quality at an affordable price.

When you’re looking north of £/$100 it’s reasonable to expect a certain degree of quality, and the ATH-M50x don’t disappoint. Construction is all plastic, so they’re lightweight and comfortable to wear for longer sessions. The ear cups also fold inwards for easy storage, and the leatherette pads sit nicely and offer decent levels of isolation from everyday noise. As closed-back ‘phones the sound stage is naturally limited somewhat, but overall, they offer a neutral, balanced sound that perhaps favours mid and high frequencies. This makes them ideal for both producing and everyday listening, although the 3.5mm jack might put some people off when you consider the general trend towards phones doing away with headphone jacks. Credit to Audio-Technica, however, for including three different sized interchangeable cables.

The ATH-M50x have found favour with the online content creation community, on account of them being relatively inexpensive, certainly when compared to more traditional audiophile-grade headphones. So, if your checklist is pointing you towards a versatile, well-made, comfortable set of headphones you could do a lot worse than opt for the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x series. Sure, there are other cans out there which excel more at certain tasks, but as a trusty jack of all trades, the ATH-M50x is a superb option.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x deals: Alternatives

If you’re looking for something with a touch more ability when it comes to music production, we can highly recommend both the Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro and the Focal Listen Professional. The Beyerdynamics are among the most comfortable headphones we’ve ever used, with a soft-touch velour padding that feels like a dream. The Focal Listen Professional, meanwhile, are slightly more expensive but have a more premium feel. If, on the other hand, your requirements are more for everyday listening then the Grado SR80e are a phenomenal set of cans that will make your music sound better than it ever has before.