Behringer says that its new Prophet-inspired Pro-800 is “the world’s first analogue 8-voice polysynth that is affordable for everyone”

A classic instrument from 1982 returns with some notable improvements

It was teased in 2020 and said to be “almost there” early in 2021, but only now does Behringer’s Pro-800 synth - a reinvigorated reboot of the Sequential Circuits Prophet-600 - have a price and release date.

Billed as “the world’s first analogue 8-voice poly synth that is affordable for everyone,” the Pro-800 has two more voices than the synth that inspired it, with each voice offering two VCOs.

The Pro-800 has been created with the help of synth designer GliGli, who specialises in modding the Prophet-600, and his improvements are present and correct here. There’s also a non-standard noise generator that was only found on the rare Japanese editions of the Prophet-600, full MIDI CC control, USB MIDI, a dual polyphonic sequencer, a dedicated LFO with six waveshapes and VCA overdrive.

You can get an overview of the Pro-800 in the video above. It has an estimated price of $599, and should be available in April 2023.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

