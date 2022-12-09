Behringer says that its new Prophet-inspired Pro-800 is “the world’s first analogue 8-voice polysynth that is affordable for everyone”

It was teased in 2020 and said to be “almost there” early in 2021 , but only now does Behringer’s Pro-800 synth - a reinvigorated reboot of the Sequential Circuits Prophet-600 - have a price and release date.

Billed as “the world’s first analogue 8-voice poly synth that is affordable for everyone,” the Pro-800 has two more voices than the synth that inspired it, with each voice offering two VCOs.

The Pro-800 has been created with the help of synth designer GliGli, who specialises in modding the Prophet-600, and his improvements are present and correct here. There’s also a non-standard noise generator that was only found on the rare Japanese editions of the Prophet-600, full MIDI CC control, USB MIDI, a dual polyphonic sequencer, a dedicated LFO with six waveshapes and VCA overdrive.

You can get an overview of the Pro-800 in the video above. It has an estimated price of $599, and should be available in April 2023.