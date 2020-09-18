Behringer takes the Sequential Prophet-600 synth “to the next level” with the Pro-800 reboot

Behringer has plucked another prototype from its tree of vintage synth renewal: the Pro-800. This is a tweaked reboot of the Sequential Circuits Prophet-600, which, in 1982, had the distinction of being one of the first synths to be released with MIDI.

While the Prophet-600 was a six-voice instrument, the dual-VCO Pro-800 has eight voices, and many other new features, too. As on the Prophet-600 - which was a more affordable version of the Prophet-5 - there’s a patch selection section over to the left, though there’s no keyboard on Behringer’s version, as you can see.

The Pro-800 has been created with the help of synth designer GliGli, who specialises in modding and improving the Prophet-600, apparently. Behringer says that, together, they've "taken this beautiful synth to the next level".

Behringer is hoping to ship the Pro-800 in January for less than $600.