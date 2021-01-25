Behringer’s Pro-800 synth, a Prophet-600 reboot, is up and running and “almost there”

Behringer admits that it’s taken longer than expected, but has confirmed that the Pro-800 - its pimped-up reboot of Sequential Circuits’ Prophet-600 synth - is “almost there”.

The company says that development has required more time and effort than creating a brand-new synth because of the need to replicate the sound of the original as closely as possible.

The Pro-800 has eight voices compared to the six on the Prophet-600, and comes as a Eurorack-friendly module rather than a keyboard. It’s been created with the help of synth designer GliGli, who specialises in modding and improving the Prophet-600.

You can expect the Pro-800 to land within the next few months priced at $599.