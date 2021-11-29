Bag the immensely popular Fender Player Strat for as little as $699 this Cyber Monday at Guitar Center

The Fender Stratocaster - arguably the most recognizable guitar in the world, and possibly the most versatile. Many guitar icons have used the famed Strat to devastating effect, with the likes of John Mayer, Jimi Hendrix, David Gilmour and Jim Root all opting for this Fender classic to achieve their legendary tones.

If you’ve ever thought about incorporating the Stratocaster into your own rig, then now might be the best time as Guitar Center is offering $160 off the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters , which comes in an array of different finishes and pickup configurations - so no matter your style you’ll be sure to find a guitar that suits you.

Since its release a few years back, the Player series has gone on to be one of Fender's most popular and beloved series' - and with good reason. Combining superb playability, outstanding tones and a wide selection of finishes - all at an affordable price - they really are one of the best options if you are looking for the bright jangle only a Strat can provide.

Below you'll find our pick of the best players Strats on offer right now. And if you want to delve deeper into more great gear offers, then definitely check out our Cyber Monday guitar deals page.

Fender Player Strat, Black: $799 Fender Player Strat, Black: $799 , now $699

David Gilmour's iconic black Strat is one of the most valuable (and most expensive) guitars on the planet. Luckily for you, Guitar Center has slashed $100 off the price of a Player Strat with a similar aesthetic – so you can get those Comfortably Numb vibes at a steal!

Fender Player Strat HSS Ltd Ed: $829 Fender Player Strat HSS Ltd Ed: $829 , now $699

Delivering some fantastic modern and classic Strat tones, the combination of Player series single coils and the bridge humbucker really adds that extra kick of power. This Candy Red Burst-finished powerhouse is now only $699, with $130 slashed off the asking price.

Fender Player Strat, Surf Pearl: $799 Fender Player Strat, Surf Pearl: $799 , now $699

There’s something about faded green Strats, so the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention. Even more so when it’s down from $799 to just $699 at Guitar Center this Cyber Monday...

Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $859 Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $859 , now $699

If the previous Strats are a little too plain for your taste, then this HSS-configured Plus Top in Blue Burst may just be the one for you. It's a regular Player Strat at heart, but capable of just that little bit more than most Strats thanks to the Player Series humbucker in the bridge. You can save the most on this one, with $160 off.

Fender Player Strat, Shell Pink: $824 Fender Player Strat, Shell Pink: $824 , now $699

The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center this Cyber Monday, it’s the perfect time to dip in.

