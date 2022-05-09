Bag £980 of free plugins when you buy an Apollo Twin or Apollo Solo Heritage Edition interface at Thomann

Most producers will attest that in order to create great sounding tracks, you need your input signal to be clean and well-recorded, and the right plugins and software to process it accordingly. Getting a hold of these things isn't always easy with the market for audio interfaces and the best VSTs presenting option paralysis, and with prices varying massively between products, it's hard to know where to start. That is until now, with Thomann offering five free plugins - including Helios Type 69 Preamp & EQ, V76 Preamplifier and Fairchild Tube Limiter - with a value of over £980 when you buy select Apollo Twin or Apollo Solo Heritage Edition audio interfaces.

Universal Audio has been pioneering audio recording for over 60 years, but after a brief stint away from the spotlight it was re-founded in 1999 with a more digital manifesto. UA has created some of the highest quality software and hardware around, and its plugins offer impressive high-fidelity audio processing that can transform your tracks - and who doesn't want that, especially when they come free as part of this time-limited bundle?

Universal Audio isn't just a plugin company, though. Its range of Apollo audio interfaces has frankly changed the game when it comes to high-end recording hardware. The entire Apollo range boasts great build quality, sleek design and a workflow-friendly button layout, but it's the independent onboard processing which is the real cherry on top. Straining your computer's CPU to run your plugins is a thing of the past. Want to know more? Read our Universal Audio Apollo Twin Mk II review.

Universal Audio: Free plugins worth £980+

Thomann is dishing out an epic deal until June 30th - buy any selected Universal Audio interface and get nearly £1,000 worth of plugins totally free. As long as you register your UA interface, you'll receive the Helios Type 69 Preamp & EQ, V76 Preamplifier, Fairchild Tube Limiter, Teletronix LA-3A Classic Leveler and the Oxide Tape Recorder plugins at no extra charge. We wouldn't wait too long if we were you - these deals don't come around every day.

The plugins on offer here are exceptional, but our favourites have to be the V76 Preamplifier, which faithfully recreates the tonal warmth of one of the most coveted mic preamps to ever exist, the Helios Type 69 Preamp & EQ, which delivers you the signature sound of the Type 69 console of which hundreds of amazing rock albums were recorded with, and the Fairchild Tube Limiter, which emulates the unmistakable silky smooth warmth which has featured on countless albums, from Pink Floyd to Motown classics and more.

