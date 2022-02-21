Bag a Martin guitar for less than $500 at Musician's Friend this President's Day

Well, President's Day is upon us and with it brings a whole range of deals. We've seen discounts on everything musical, from woodwind and brass to electric guitars, guitar amps, accessories and more - and there are no signs of it slowing down. If you're on the hunt for a killer saving on a new acoustic electric guitar, then we think we've found the deal for you - with $100 off the Martin 000-X1AE and the same discount on the Special Dreadnought X1AE.

Martin has been crafting some of the planet's most sought after acoustic instruments for close to 200 years, and although some of their instruments are the same price as a house deposit, not all Martin acoustic guitars need put you in debt. The X Series is Martin's more budget-friendly series, and while their price point is lower, the quality is still impressively high. Expect to obtain all the sweet, resonant tone you'd get from a pricey model - but all for under $500. Sounds good, eh?

Martin Special 000-X1AE: Was $599 , now $499

This 000-X1AE is part of Martin's Mexican-made X series, and features a solid Spruce top and Martin's own high-pressure laminate (HPL) back and sides. You'll get some balanced, punchy tones thanks to it's ultra-resonant construction, and with Fishman MX electronics, it'll sound just as sweet plugged in. If you've always wanted a Martin but couldn't justify the price tag, then now's your chance to grab one for less than $500.

Martin Special Dreadnought X1AE: $599 , now $499

If a massive tone is what you're after, then this Martin is your number one choice this President's Day. The Special Dreadnought X1AE features the same construction as the 000 - a solid spruce top and HPL back and sides - but the roomy body shape lends itself to accentuated bass and low-mid response. This guitar is a strummer's dream - and at under $500, it's your bank managers dream too.

