Baby Audio brings its free Magic Switch and Magic Dice plugins to iPhone and iPad

The ‘80s-style chorus and random atmosphere generator go mobile

Baby Audio has just released two of its popular free desktop plugins - Magic Switch and Magic Dice - on iOS and iPadOS, making them available as AUv3 effects.

Lifted from Baby Audio’s Super VHS multi-effect plugin, Magic Switch is a one-button ‘80s-style chorus, but promises a character all of its own.

Magic Dice, meanwhile, generates random atmospheres with a single click - you’ll never get exactly the same result twice - and is derived from the Spaced Out reverb/echo processor.

You can download Magic Switch and Magic Dice now from the Apple App Store

