Baby Audio’s free Magic Switch plugin gives you instant ‘80s-style chorus

Baby Audio has taken the Magic chorus from its Super VHS multi-effect plugin and turned it into a super-simple freebie. Turn it on, tweak the mix and you’re done.

Magic Switch is loosely based on classic ‘80s Japanese designs, but is also intended to have its own sonic signature.

“We wanted to create a one-button chorus effect as gratifying and magical as the Juno chorus, “ says Baby Audio. “But since there’s already a thousand emulations of the Juno chorus, it made little sense to release #1001. Instead, we wanted Magic Switch to be its own thing, with its own sound.

“Magic Switch is designed for the software age, where the source material is cleaner, louder and often begs for a more radical transformation. Super VHS is all about adding that bit of ‘otherness’ to a clean sound - and Magic Switch may be its most distinctive effect. So we’re excited to give it away as a free standalone plugin.”