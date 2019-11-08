Baby Audio’s lo-fi Super VHS plugin takes you back to the ‘80s

Baby Audio is the latest developer to pay homage to the rough ‘n’ ready sounds of the ‘80s with the release of Super VHS. This lo-fi plugin includes six effects, each of which can be controlled with a single knob.

These effects come together in a channel strip. Static is a noise synth; Heat gives you the saturation of analogue tape; Shape is a sample rate reducer; Magic is a dark chorus; Drift introduces pitch fluctuation; and Wash is an intentionally ‘bad’ hall reverb. You also get an EQ, bitcrusher and limiter.

Baby Audio says that it wants to make users feel like they’re rediscovering sounds that were recorded to VHS tape 30 years ago. You can be subtle or extreme with your application, and although each effect can be controlled with only one knob, there’s plenty of processing going on under the hood.

Super VHS is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac priced at $29 (regular price is $49). There’s also a demo version.