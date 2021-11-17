Baby Audio’s Magic Dice is a free VST plugin that delivers endless spaced-out reverb/echo effects with a single click

Billed as ‘a Space Echo for the 21st century’, Baby Audio’s Spaced Out plugin is a superb reverb and echo processor that can deliver wildly creative results. Now you can have all of its processing goodness in a free plugin, Magic Dice, which generates random atmospheres with a single click.

One of Spaced Out’s strengths is its simplicity, but Magic Dice is even easier to use. Simply click the dice and it gets to work - if you don’t like what you hear, just keep clicking until you do. There are endless combinations and you’ll never get exactly the same result twice.

Although you can’t tweak any parameters, behind the scenes you’re getting access to the same reverb/delay/modulation processors as you’ll find in Spaced Out. Expect to hear everything from hazy space echoes to lush reverbs and out-there modulation effects.

Magic Dice is the successor to Magic Switch , Baby Audio’s previous freebie, which offers one-click ‘80s style chorus effects. This will remain available.