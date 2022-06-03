NAMM 2022: Mix engineer Manny Marroquin joins Audeze and readies the high-end MM-500 signature headphones

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: Manny Marroquin is multiple Grammy-winning mix engineer who’s worked with the likes of Kanye West, Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, and The Rolling Stones. Now he’s put his name to a new set of high-end signature headphones from Audeze - the MM-500.

Promising high performance and great reliability, this is a set of cans that’s designed to be used with a wide range of gear. Their ‘pro’ nature is reflected in the price - a not insignificant $1,699.

The MM-500s feature Audeze’z 90mm planar magnetic drivers and a new chassis that’s designed to ensure comfort during long mixing sessions. The low impedance and high sensitivity, meanwhile, promise to make the headphones suitable for use with any console, interface or laptop.

"The MM-500’s are as vital in my studio as any other piece of equipment," stated Manny Marroquin. "Finally I can work on the balance between my 808’s/bass/kicks."

Audeze has also confirmed Marroquin as its new Head of Professional Products.

You can find out more about the MM-500s on the Audeze (opens in new tab) website. Production is set to begin in August.