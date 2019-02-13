Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Advanced and Diezel Herbert plugins make the latest UAD update

Universal Audio has, once again, updated its UAD 2 platform with three new plugins, including Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Advanced, Diezel Herbert Amplifier and the much coveted V76 Preamplifier.

Improving on the previous UAD version, UA promises the Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Advanced plugin is optimised for instant live recording with Apollo and Arrow audio interfaces .

Undoubtedly, this version mirrors the existing Autotune Pro plugin and you’ll be able to add subtle tweaks to any vocal track, as well as applying the classic Auto-Tune 5 sound, synonymous with Cher et al.

Antares Auto-Tune features

Realtime Auto-Tune pitch correction for UA Audio Interfaces and UAD hardware

Create the iconic Auto-Tune Vocal Effect or fine tune a vocal performance

Classic mode for the iconic “Auto-Tune 5” sound used by Cher and Kanye West

Ultra-low latency on stage or when tracking in the studio

The Diezel Herbert amplifier has been developed by Brainworx and is officially endorsed by Peter Diezel himself.

Modelling the 180-watt head, powered by six KT77 tubes, the UAD version promises to encapsulate and deliver the same pristine clean and super-heavy tones that have been a mainstay in metal for over a decade now.

Diezel Herbert amplifier features

Exacting emulation of the original Diezel Herbert 180-watt guitar amp

Endorsed and fully authenticated by Peter Diezel

120 Recording Chains with multiple speaker cabinets – recorded in Brainworx’s studio using the Neve VXS72 console, outboard gear, and world class mics

Feels like a real amp when played through UA Audio Interfaces' Realtime UAD Processing

UAD version 9.8 is also joined by the venerable V76 Preamplifier, which will prove popular with anyone who records… anything and everything. Originally developed in the 1950s by the German Institute of Broadcast Technology (IRT), the distinct sound of the V67 quickly found its way into every big studio across Europe.

Much like the Diezel Herbert, the V76 Preamplifier also supports Universal Audio’s Unison technology, giving UA Audio Interface users the V76 preamp’s impedance, gain staging, and circuit behaviors that all contribute to its iconic sound.

V76 Preamplifier plugin features

An authentic end-to-end circuit emulation of the legendary V76 preamp exclusively for UAD hardware and UA Audio Interfaces

76 dB of clean gain to gently shape sounds and quickly dial in "mix-ready" tracks

Models entire pentode tube and transformer circuit path, including preamp, output amplifier, nonlinearities, and clipping

Unison technology for UA Audio Interfaces offers authentic tone, touch, and feel of the classic V76 preamp, including precise impedance matching