Get your vocals in tune for 65% less with Antares’ massive Auto-Tune Cyber Sale, and grab a free plugin worth $179

Everyone loves the 'Auto-Tune effect', of that there is no doubt. This enduring vocal process has been with us since Cher stamped its sound on music production with the track Believe in 1998. Since then, Auto-Tune's developer Antares has refined the software, releasing various versions that allow producers to create the hard vocal-tuning style - and many other vocal effects - with ease.

You can enjoy every vocal processor that Antares produces as part of an Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription, which nets you over 20 professional effects. But the best news is that Antares is currently offering a 65% discount on this annual subscription (opens in new tab) as part of its special pre- Black Friday plugin deal . Even better, Antares is also offering a free perpetual plugin of your choice worth $179 as part of the deal! But be quick, as the deal ends on November 20. Here are the details…

The Antares Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription gives you exclusive access to every plugin on Antares' impressive roster of effects. First up, you get every edition of Auto-Tune. That's nine plugins ranging from AutoKey, which automatically detects your key and scale, right up to Auto-Tune Pro X, with its professional grade tuning and an incredible display which lets you get to the heart of your vocal processing. On top of the Auto-Tune suite, Auto-Tune Unlimited gives you an additional 12 effects including Punch, Mutator and Warm to get creative with your vocals in completely new and exciting ways. That's 65% off over 20 pro plugins for a year!

As if that discount is not enough, Antares is throwing in another sweetener with its subscription deal: a free perpetual plugin of your choice worth $179. Choose from one of three Auto-Tune plugins and keep it forever, even after your subscription period ends. You can pick either Auto-Tune Slice (a hybrid synth and sampler), Auto-Tune Vocal EQ (an EQ designed specifically for singers), or Auto-Tune Vocodist (for that Daft Punk/Kraftwerk vocoder effect). Choose one, pay nothing and keep it forever, even after your annual subscription (at 65% off) ends.

You'll have to act fast to get this Antares subscription discount - the deal ends November 20. It's a great way to experience some of the best vocal processing software in the business and get one for free, forever! So grab it while you can.

Antares will inevitably launch some official Black Friday deals once this one runs out, and we’ll be sharing them all as they happen, alongside loads more great Black Friday music deals from around the internet.

