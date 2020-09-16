Amazon’s killer MacBook Pro deals might beat anything you'll find on Prime Day

Apple’s MacBook Pro is undoubtedly one of the best laptops for music production you can buy right now, but if you were thinking of waiting for one of the Prime Day music deals to get your hands on one, Amazon has served up some piping hot deals that might make you pull the trigger sooner.

Less than a month out from one of the biggest online shopping event of the year (Black Friday takes that crown), Amazon is offering some insane discounts on the very latest 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in both the US and UK, so there’s no reason to wait any longer to bag yourself a great laptop deal.

Of particular note is the huge £320/$300 you can save on the 16GB version of the 16-inch model, complete with 1TB of storage.

If you’re in the market for a snazzy new laptop that’ll comfortably run the latest DAWs and plugins (or be powerful enough to edit your latest guitar vlog or tour diary), these latest deals make for compelling reading.

Latest MacBook Pro deals (UK)

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage

Was £2,799 | Now £2,479 | Save £320

If you want bags of storage and sheer power, this model offers 1TB of space for all your sessions and an Intel Core i9 processor. Inside you'll also find a AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card with GDDR6 memory.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch - 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Was £1,299 | Now £1,249 | Save £50

The second model up from the base model, this iteration of the new 13-inch MBP comes complete with Magic Keyboard and glorious Retina screen, all housed in a stylish Space Grey casing.View Deal

Latest MacBook Pro deals (US)

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 512GB, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7

Was $2,399 | Now $2,099 | Save $300

This might be the 'basic' spec of the new 16-inch model, but it's still a fantastic music-making machine that would sit comfortably at the heart of any studio setup. Right now this model, in Space Grey, is available with a hearty $300 discount.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was $1,999 | Now $1,899 | Save $100

The discounted options in with the new 2020 13-inch spec features a 2.0 GHZ 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, plus all the usual Apple goodness such as Retina screen and Magic Keyboard.View Deal

More unmissable MacBook Pro deals

