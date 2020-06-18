Amazing double giveaway with the new issue of Computer Music!

We are doubling up with Computer Music issue 284 (August 2020)! We have an amazing giveaway with a free plugin created just for Computer Music readers AND an amazing Trap sample pack worth $20 for every reader!

Baby Audio’s Baby Comeback CM is a fantastic delay plugin which offers everything from sublime, vintage delays to full-on out-there effects. Big EDM’s Titan Trap is a mind blowing and inspiring trap sample pack that will be an essential title in your sample collection.

There’s also a fantastic selection of other free samples including two all-new bass packs to go along with our massive bass production feature. Talking of which…

It’s all about the bass… and Logic

We’re also doubling up with our headline acts within this issue too. Not only do we explore the all-new and massive update to Logic – which takes the software in a very live direction – but also have a series of tutorials and features on that most important of foundations for your music: bass!

Interviews

We’ve also pulled the stops out when it comes to our producer coverage. Chloé Raunet, aka C.A.R, takes us through two very different remixes in our huge Producer Masterclass feature, while Sleaford Mods offer a very different take when it comes to their production ethos. Elsewhere pop legends Blancmange and Grammy-winner R.A.C take our 15 Questions challenge.

Make Music now!

Our extensive bass features not only explore how you can program perfect synth and sub bass sounds using a variety of popular plugins (and, of course, The CM Plugin Suite), but there are top tips to recording, programming and mixing bass. Add in reviews of Logic Pro X 10.5 Tracktion Waveform Pro and much more and this is the issue of Computer Music not to be missed.

