Alan White's Ludwig drum kit, used on John Lennon's Imagine has been stolen

Washington police Police are appealing for information after the Ludwig Silver Sparkle drum kit played by former Yes drummer, Alan White on John Lennon's Imagine has been stolen from his storage facility in Newcastle, WA.

Squatters apparently broke into White's home and remained there for several days. Upon leaving, they stole an unconfirmed number of items. But during their unwelcome stay, the thieves found paperwork relating to White's storage units where he housed a number of instruments used throughout his career.

Fox13 reports that police were able to locate a white RV believed to be involved in the robbery, recovering some of the stolen gear along with Alan White's triple-platinum plaque for Yes' 90125 album, which had sadly fallen from the truck and smashed.

This is Alan White's beloved 'Plastic Ono Band' silver Ludwig drum set (as played on the albums Imagine with John Lennon and All Things Must Pass with George Harrison). Stolen from Alan's lockup in Washington State, USA. If you see it please DM us or call 911. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/Z23oD39xxjApril 8, 2022 See more

However, White's Plastic Ono Band (pictured in the Tweet above), Ludwig Silver Sparkle kit - which he used on John Lennon's Imagine as well as George Harrison's All Things Must Pass, and was once played by late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins - is still yet to turn up. It was fitted with a distinctive Plastic Ono Band front head which is believed to have still been present at the time of the theft.

"It's stuff I've taken care of for the last 35/40 years", says White, who is currently recovering from a stay in hospital. "They don't know what it is and what it means, especially to me".

(Image credit: Newcastle, Wa Police dept. (Via Fox13))

Newcastle, WA police are asking for help to identify the three men believed to be responsible for the theft, having released images from security camera footage as well as the truck used to steal the kit.

Any information can be reported directly via the non emergency number 206-296-3311. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via P3Tips.com, or calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).