Akai introduces the new MPC Studio: an affordable production package “for the modern music creator”

Akai’s recent MPC-related focus has been on its standalone models - see the MPC X and MPC Live - but with the new MPC Studio, it’s returning to the hybrid software/hardware model. This comprises both a controller and the MPC2 DAW , which can also run as a plugin .

The MPC Studio hardware is built around 16-full size pressure- and velocity-sensitive pads. These have RGB backlights and support aftertouch.

There’s also an assignable touch strip that can be used to add extra expression to your performances, while visual feedback is offered by the full-colour LCD display. This is designed to help you spend more time looking at the controller and less at the software, and is complemented by transport controls and locate buttons.

When used with the software, the MPC2 promises all the features that have made the MPC range so popular: sampling; groove, swing and quantize; MIDI sequencing and arranging. You also get eight built-in plugin instrument engines, including AIR’s Hype, Mellotron and Solina and WayOutWare’s Odyssey.

Effects are covered by AIR’s Vocal Insert Effects Plugin Suite, Half Speed, Stutter and Granulator.

MPC Studio is available now priced at £230. Find out more on the Akai website.