Act fast and you can get iZotope’s $129 Ozone 9 Elements for free!

We’ve seen some amazing music software giveaways during the lockdown period , and now Splice and iZotope are getting in on the action by offering the latter company’s Ozone 9 Elements, which usually retails for $129, for free on PC and Mac.

This might be the entry-level version of iZotope’s award-winning mastering software, but it should still give you the tools you need to polish your music to perfection. The new Stereoize mode, for example, can add width and depth to your mixes, while the Master Assistant can ‘listen’ to your audio and make a custom preset, making suggestions in relation to loudness and tone.