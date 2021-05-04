Ableton Loop Create is a free online event for music-makers from around the world

Following its enforced postponement last year , Ableton’s Loop event is returning for 2021 - albeit in an online-only format.

Loop Create takes place on 26-27 June, and is designed to bring together music-makers from around the world.

This will be hosted on the Ableton Loop microsite, with sessions kicking off at 11am CET and continuing throughout the two days. Sessions will then be repeated to suit different time zones.

The sessions, which are designed to offer insights and techniques, will be presented in different formats, and hosted by artists, musicians, ‘technologists’ and educators. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet each other in “facilitated conversations”.