Abbey Road Studios acquires Audiomovers, saying that “remote collaboration is here to stay”

Artists often talk about the magic of Abbey Road Studios, and how you can almost feel the history in the walls when you record there, so its purchase of Audiomovers, a service that enables remote collaboration, might seem like an odd one.

The pandemic has changed everything, though, and getting everyone in the same room - even if it happens to be at Abbey Road - just isn’t possible right now.

We first heard about Audiomovers back in 2017 , and since then it’s developed into a pro-level service that enables you to stream, listen and record high-quality multichannel audio in real-time. It comprises a set of plugins - Litento and Listento Receiver - along with mobile apps. Desktop software is coming soon.

Of course, this isn’t the only remote collaboration game in town, but Audiomovers raises the stakes somewhat by offering support for 7.1 surround and the options to adjust latency and bitrate. It also promises to be extremely stable.

In fact, Abbey Road claims that Audiomovers can “mimic in person collaboration and seamlessly fit into the producer’s workflow,” which, right now, sounds like the dream ticket.

Potential applications include everything from co-songwriting to large-scale post-production work involving multiple channels of audio and multiple participants.

Discussing the acquisition, Isabel Garvey, Abbey Road’s Managing Director, says: “In the past year we’ve seen 100% of studio sessions requiring some level of remote access and the name Audiomovers being repeatedly mentioned.

“We believe the shift to remote music production is here to stay and we want to be part of this new world, supporting music making in all its forms, no matter where creators might be located. It’s a natural extension for Abbey Road, enabling creativity beyond the physical building.”

The Audiomovers service is available on subscription priced at $3.99 per week, $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and there are both iOS and Android mobile apps.