This new plugin makes it easy to stream audio from your DAW to the web so that anyone can hear it

Sharing digital audio files with other people is easier than it’s ever been, but what if you want to stream a mix directly from your DAW without bouncing it down so that a client, critic or collaborator can listen to it elsewhere? That’s where Audiomovers’ Listento comes in.

This comprises a plugin, which is used in your DAW and promises high-quality, low-latency audio streaming, and a web player that can be accessed on any computer or smartphone with an internet connection. Once you’re logged into your account, you can send the person you want to hear your mix a link that enables them to access it.

While the plugin is free, you have to pay to actually use the service: $3.99 for a week, $9.99 for a month, or $99.99 for a year. If you sign up now you’ll get a week’s free trial, though.

Listento is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can find out more on the Audiomovers website.