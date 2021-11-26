A massive $250 off this G&L Fullerton Deluxe ASAT Classic Custom for Black Friday

If you shop around for Black Friday music deals this year, you'll find plenty of gems. Exhibit A - this Fullerton Deluxe ASAT Classic Custom exclusive at Sweetwater's Cyber Weekend sale.

Fullerton Deluxe ASAT Classic Custom Clear Orange $1599, Fullerton Deluxe ASAT Classic Custom Clear Orange $1599, was $1849

This niche modern classic is only available in this Clear Orange finish at Sweetwater, and at a chunky reduction for an instrument of this pedigree.

G&L, founded by Leo Fender, George Fullerton and Dale Hyatt at the end of the '70s, produced what Leo himself provocatively claimed were "the best instruments I've ever made", and many of the features pioneered by those models persist on the California firm's contemporary output.

This particular model's updated pickup configuration includes a P90 in the neck, and a finish you can only find in this deal.

The familiar one-piece swamp ash body promises playing comfort, plus tonal warmth and resonance. The classic bolt-on maple neck and "Medium C" neck profile should make for playability and response, while that soapbar-style neck pickup promises snarling tone, allied to an MFD single-coil bridge pickup for 'spanky' solos and lead lines.

For more great offers, be sure to check our guides to the best Black Friday music deals and Sweetwater Black Friday deals.