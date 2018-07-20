6 great-value mastering plugins you might not have heard of

Mastering plugins have become big business in recent years, and while the dominance of ultra-high-end, super-expensive hardware compressors and EQs in the professional mastering studio still holds, today there are endless incredibly powerful options for the home studio-based producer.

While many of these amazing tools come from software big-boys such as iZotope, FabFilter and Universal Audio, there are plenty more lesser-known - and more affordable - mastering plugins that demand to be checked out, too. Here are half a dozen of the best…

