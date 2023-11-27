5 unmissable deals on synths, samplers and drum machines that will be gone by tomorrow: Korg, Novation, Sequential & Elektron

By Matt Mullen
( Future Music, Computer Music )
published

Snap up these last few Cyber Monday deals on music-making gear that we've rated 4-stars or more - before it's too late

cyber monday
(Image credit: Future)

As Cyber Monday draws to a close, your window of opportunity grab a banging deal (or two, or three) is swiftly closing. We don't mean to be dramatic, but if you're in the market for a cut-price synth, drum machine, or any other piece of music-making gear, you'd be well-advised to act sooner rather than later. 

With that in mind, we've hand-picked five highly-rated synths and drum machines that have been discounted by up to $200 this Cyber Monday.

Here we have options that span the spectrum of expense from Sequential's excellent-but-pricy Take 5 polysynth - $150 off at $1349 - to Korg's Drumlogue drum machine, which is quite frankly a steal, priced down from $599 to $399. Bearing the coveted MusicRadar seal of approval, these are all instruments that our team of experts have reviewed, tested and enjoyed.

Novation Circuit Rhythm

Novation Circuit Rhythm: was $399, now $349
Circuit Rhythm packs a surprising amount of music-making potential into its lightweight chassis. With eight audio channels, 128 sample slots and real-time sampling capabilities, Rhythm is a versatile audio manipulator, bolstered by some nice touches like punch-in performance effects such as beat repeats, rhythmic gating, phasing and a lusciously lo-fi vinyl sim effect. If you like the sound of that, give the equally-discounted Circuit Tracks a look too.

View Deal
Korg Drumlogue

Korg Drumlogue: was $599, now $399
This percussion-focused successor to Korg's popular Minilogue analoge synth range adopts a hybrid approach that fuses analogue drum synthesis with a multi-track sample engine and an open-source digital synth engine capable of hosting custom synth patches and effects. We praised the Drumlogue's expansive I/O and its colossal range of sounds, which would slot nicely into everything from sizzling synth-funk to minimal techno to festival-ready EDM.

View Deal
Korg Minilogue XD

Korg Minilogue XD: was $649, now $599
The Korg Minilogue XD is a 37-key analogue powerhouse capable of producing everything from razor-sharp leads to dreamy pads to chunky basslines. The synth's gnarly analogue tone can be run through the XD's two-pole filter, digital FX section and sophisticated step sequencer. The XD brings almost everything to the table you'd expect from a top-class analogue synth, for a price that's much easier to swallow.

View Deal
Elektron Digitakt

Elektron Digitakt: was $899, now $799
It's difficult to spend more than a minute on YouTube these days without spotting one of these puppies, such is the popularity of this drum machine, sampler and groovebox within the music tech community. For good reason, too - with 8 stereo tracks, 8 MIDI tracks and a flexible sequencer, the Digitakt is a powerhouse of a drum machine and sampler that's beloved by thousands of producers around the world. 

View Deal
Sequential Take 5

Sequential Take 5: was $1499, now $1349
If you're a synth-head, you'll know Sequential's reputation for manufacturing high-end analogue synths like the legendary Prophet-5. The 5-voice polyphonic Take 5 reinvents the Prophet in a compact and contemporary format, bringing improved modulation and sequencing capabilities to add movement to its buttery smooth analogue tones. 

View Deal
Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Features Editor

I'm the Tech Features Editor for MusicRadar, working on everything from artist interviews to tech tutorials. I've been writing about (and making) electronic music for over a decade, and when I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more. image
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info