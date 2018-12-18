Christmas/holiday gift ideas for drummers

Drummers are like toddlers in many respects - give them some sticks and something to hit with them and they’ll keep themselves entertained for hours. And, just like our pre-school progeny, they get ridiculously excited when Christmas rolls around.

As such, you need to make sure you meet your favourite drummer’s high expectations when present-opening time rolls around. The last thing you want on your hands on 25 December is an angry sticksmith wailing that they didn’t get what they wanted.

Fortunately, MusicRadar has scoured the most rhythmic corners of the internet and selected 15 gifts that any drummer will love. No matter how much love you want to show (or, to put it another way, how much you want to spend), we’ve got a percussive present that’ll do the job. Happy shopping.