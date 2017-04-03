14 marvellous multiband processing plugins

Software technology has made multiband effects processing affordable and ubiquitous, enabling the producer on any budget to divide their sounds into separate frequency bands for discrete manipulation of each.

Here are 14 of our favourite multiband processors, starting with iZotope's all-conquering Ozone 7 mastering suite.

Read more: iZotope VocalSynth 2

This all-in-one processor is indispensable for both mixing and mastering. The Dynamic EQ module provides frequency-oriented dynamics control, but there are other multiband processors here, too, including the excellent Stereo Imaging module.

FULL REVIEW: iZotope Ozone 7